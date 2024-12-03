Kevin Huerter Questionable To Face Rockets
3 days agoSacramento Kings guard/forward Kevin Huerter (ankle) has been labeled as questionable for Tuesday's battle against Houston. He has just missed his third game of the season due to an ankle sprain. With Huerter absent on Sunday versus San Antonio, Malik Monk made his first start of the season. He provided a full line in 37 minutes of action, scoring 19 points with seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block. Huerter practiced fully on Monday, which signals that there's a good chance he will return against the Rockets. However, Kings head coach Mike Brown suggested on Sunday that Monk may continue to roll with the starters, which will be a big blow to Huerter's fantasy value.
Source: NBA Injury Report
