Kevin Austin Jr. Can Be Safely Avoided Vs. Raiders
2 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. will not be a viable fantasy option in his meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. The third-year wideout was the Saints' leading snap-getter at the position in last week's 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Still, it resulted in just 17 yards and one reception on four targets. That's been the story for the 24-year-old -- decent playing time but little production to show for it. He'll line up across from one of the better units in the league against fantasy WRs this Sunday. Las Vegas has allowed the eleventh-fewest points per game to wideouts (31.8) and the tenth-least passing yards per game in the NFL. Fantasy managers can undoubtedly find a better option than Austin Jr. ahead of championship weekend. He'll rank as RotoBaller's PPR WR92 in Week 17.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN