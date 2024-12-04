Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel To Be Limited On Wednesday
2 days agoBuffalo Bills wide receivers Keon Coleman (wrist) and Curtis Samuel (undisclosed) will both be limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice. Coleman hasn't suited up for a game since Week 9 but was limited in all three practices last week and appears to be nearing a return, possibly this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. When the 21-year-old second-rounder does return, he should be back in starting three-wide sets with Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir. In his first nine NFL games, Coleman has 22 receptions on 36 targets for 417 yards and three touchdowns, which has made him a WR4/flex option for fantasy managers when he's healthy. It's unknown what exactly Samuel is dealing with, but he's only a bench option in deeper fantasy leagues, especially if Coleman returns in Week 14. Samuel rushed once for seven yards in the Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Source: The Buffalo News - Jay Skurski
