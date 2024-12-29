Kenneth Gainwell Remains Risky For Week 17
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell normally only sees a handful of carries each week. However, Gainwell could see more touches in Week 17 with the Eagles likely going with a run-heavy approach on offense. Gainwell has been held to 26 rushing yards or less in each of his last five games. Saquon Barkley continues to get the bulk of the carries and that's likely to continue in Week 17. Gainwell has seen more involvement in the receiving game lately, but he still remains a risky streaming choice for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: ESPN
