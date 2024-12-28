Kawhi Leonard Likely To Return In January
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is targeting his return to the court on January 4 against the Hawks. Leonard has joined the squad's practice sessions and while the team will be out of town, he will practice with the San Diego Clippers. He's yet to play a game for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2024-25 NBA season. His return will be big for the team and fantasy managers, nonetheless. If Leonard comes back next Saturday against the Hawks, he will have missed the Clippers' first 34 games of the season as he's been dealing with inflammation in his right knee.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA