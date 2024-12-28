KaVontae Turpin Could See Increased Usage Without CeeDee Lamb
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver/return specialist KaVontae Turpin has gotten involved on the ground in recent weeks, carrying the ball three times in last week's win over Tampa Bay. Given the lack of playmakers with CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) now sidelined, Mike McCarthy may scheme up more creative ways to get the ball into the hands of the speedster. The 28-year-old has caught 27 balls for 351 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 69 yards on the season. Against Philadelphia's seventh-ranked secondary, Turpin is no more than a desperation dart throw with a very low floor. His usage will be worth monitoring.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller