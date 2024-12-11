Karl-Anthony Towns Expected To Face Atlanta
3 days agoNew York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is probable heading into Wednesday's matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks. KAT wasn't available for Saturday's loss to the Detroit Pistons. However, he was back on the floor for the win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening, finishing with a massive 24 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. But if Towns suffers an unforeseen setback, Precious Achiuwa, coming off a seven-point, six-board, two-block effort, could work his way into the starting lineup.
Source: NBA Injury Report
