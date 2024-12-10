Jung Hoo Lee Won't Have Restrictions In Spring Training
2 days agoSan Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin said on Monday at the MLB winter meetings that outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder) won't have any restrictions when he reports to spring training in mid-February after his rehab from shoulder surgery has gone smoothly. "Jung Hoo is good to go. Jung Hoo is ready," Melvin said. The 26-year-old Korean had season-ending surgery to fix a torn labrum in his left shoulder in June but should be ready for Opening Day in 2025, barring a setback. The left-handed-hitting outfielder was the club's starting center fielder and leadoff man before his injury, hitting .262/.310/.331 with a .641 OPS, only two homers, eight RBI, two steals and 15 runs in 145 at-bats before his injury. Lee has more power than his surface stats in a limited sample size show, but elite contact ability and on-base skills should continue to carry his value in fantasy heading into next season.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic
