Joshua Karty Hits Two Field Goals In Win
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty was perfect on his kicks during Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Karty made two field goals, including one from 53 yards while connecting on his lone extra point attempt in the win over the Cardinals. The rookie kicker has been shaky at times with five missed field goals and four missed extra point attempts this season. Despite that, the Rams continue to ride with Karty and are hopeful he can be their kicker of the future. This offense moves the ball enough to give Karty plenty of work on a weekly basis.
Source: ESPN
