X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
3 days agoJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Reynolds (coach's decision) and running back D'Ernest Johnson (coach's decision) are both healthy scratches for Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans. Reynolds was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos earlier this week, and while he has a chance to contribute amidst the Jaguars' numerous wide receiver injuries, it appears he'll need at least one more week to get integrated within the offense. Meanwhile, Johnson is inactive for the second week in a row as Jacksonville experiments with Keilan Robinson as its No. 3 running back behind Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby. Both Reynolds and Johnson can be dropped to waivers in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard - RotoBaller
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

George Pickens10 mins ago

Not Practicing To Begin Week 15
Chicago White Sox26 mins ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Sincere McCormick33 mins ago

Named Raiders Starter Moving Forward
Kyle Teel36 mins ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet41 mins ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker56 mins ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
NFL1 hour ago

Bill Belichick Finalizing Deal To Coach At North Carolina
Joe Burrow2 hours ago

Dealing With Knee Soreness, Will Practice This Week
Evan Engram2 hours ago

Won't Practice On Wednesday
Drew Lock2 hours ago

In Walking Boot, Tommy DeVito Expected To Start On Sunday
David Njoku3 hours ago

Won't Practice On Wednesday
Seattle Mariners3 hours ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Cedric Tillman3 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Keon Coleman3 hours ago

Practicing In Full To Start Week 15 Preparation
Dylan Cease3 hours ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Breece Hall3 hours ago

"Struggling A Bit," Status For Week 15 Unclear
Luis Robert Jr.3 hours ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Marcus Johansson4 hours ago

Records Season-High Three Points Versus Utah
Robert Thomas4 hours ago

Collects Three Points In Tuesday's Win
Mark Scheifele4 hours ago

Continues Home Success Against Bruins
Jonathan Marchessault4 hours ago

Pots Two Goals Versus Flames
Nathan MacKinnon5 hours ago

Mikko Rantanen Crush Penguins
Roman Josi5 hours ago

Suffers A Lower-Body Injury
Andrew Wiggins5 hours ago

On Track To Return On Wednesday
Fred VanVleet5 hours ago

Expected To Return On Wednesday
Alperen Sengün5 hours ago

Alperen Sengun Questionable For Wednesday
De'Andre Hunter5 hours ago

Likely To Feature Against Knicks
Bogdan Bogdanovic5 hours ago

In Danger Of Missing Another Game
Jalen Johnson6 hours ago

Carries A Questionable Tag
Josh Hart6 hours ago

Iffy For Wednesday's Cup Game
Jake Burger14 hours ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Karl-Anthony Towns18 hours ago

Expected To Face Atlanta
Trae Young18 hours ago

Probable Again For Wednesday
P.J. Washington18 hours ago

Won't Suit Up Versus OKC
Naji Marshall18 hours ago

Returning On Tuesday Night
Isaac Guerendo19 hours ago

Misses Tuesday's Practice
Washington Nationals19 hours ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi19 hours ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez19 hours ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Max Fried19 hours ago

Yankees Agree On Eight-Year, $218 Million Contract
Joey Daccord21 hours ago

Faces Panthers On Tuesday
Cole Sillinger21 hours ago

Available On Tuesday
Erik Cernak21 hours ago

Sits Out Tuesday's Game
Anthony Cirelli21 hours ago

Doubtful For Tuesday's Matchup
Jake Allen22 hours ago

Unavailable On Tuesday
David Pastrnak22 hours ago

Good To Go Tuesday
Max Domi22 hours ago

Ready To Rejoin Action Tuesday
Grayson Rodriguez23 hours ago

Will Be A "Full-Go" For Spring Training
Thairo Estrada23 hours ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Colorado
Max Fried1 day ago

Nearing His Free-Agent Decision
Paul Goldschmidt1 day ago

Tigers Showing Interest In Paul Goldschmidt
Carlos Correa1 day ago

Twins Receiving Calls On Carlos Correa
Christian Walker1 day ago

Yankees Making A Push For Christian Walker
Kyle Tucker1 day ago

Cubs, Yankees Showing Interest In Kyle Tucker
George Pickens1 day ago

Has Outside Chance Of Playing In Week 15
Dallas Cowboys1 day ago

DeMarvion Overshown Expected To Need Knee Surgery
CeeDee Lamb1 day ago

Finds End Zone For First Time Since Week 8
Lonzo Ball1 day ago

Has Minutes Restriction Increased
Rico Dowdle1 day ago

Records Back-To-Back 100 Yard Rushing Games
Jaden Hardy1 day ago

Misses Second Straight Game
Naji Marshall1 day ago

Considered Questionable For Tuesday's Cup Action
Jaylin Williams1 day ago

Remains Out On Tuesday
Karl-Anthony Towns1 day ago

Returns With Winning Performance
Scottie Barnes1 day ago

X-Rays On Scottie Barnes' Ankle Negative
Taylor Hall1 day ago

Enjoys Multi-Point Outing Versus Rangers
Jason Zucker1 day ago

Amasses Three Points Against Red Wings
Andrew Copp1 day ago

Scores Twice In Monday's Win
Troy Terry1 day ago

Nets Two Goals In Losing Effort
Lane Hutson1 day ago

Sets New Franchise Record With Another Productive Outing
Jace Jung1 day ago

Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Spring Training
Patrik Laine1 day ago

Collects Two Points Versus Ducks
Joe Burrow2 days ago

Highly Productive In Week 14 Win
Chase Brown2 days ago

Remains Highly Productive As Receiver On MNF
Ja'Marr Chase2 days ago

Explodes For Monster Two-Touchdown Game
Jung Hoo Lee2 days ago

Won't Have Restrictions In Spring Training
Dallas Cowboys2 days ago

DeMarvion Overshown Ruled Out On Monday Night With Knee Injury
Will Dissly2 days ago

Expected To Miss A Few Weeks
Kenneth Walker III2 days ago

Seahawks Unsure On Kenneth Walker III's Status
Immanuel Quickley2 days ago

To Get Additional Testing
Maxi Kleber2 days ago

Won't Play On Tuesday
P.J. Washington2 days ago

Could Miss Tuesday's Game
Khris Middleton2 days ago

Expected To Play On Tuesday
Tom Wilson2 days ago

Misses Monday's Practice
David Pastrnak2 days ago

Battling An Upper-Body Injury
Alexandre Pantoja2 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura2 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov2 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane2 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA2 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr3 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie3 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell3 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry3 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov3 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Kai Asakura5 days ago

Competes For UFC Flyweight Title
Alexandre Pantoja5 days ago

Set For Third Title Defense At UFC 310
Ciryl Gane5 days ago

Set For Heavyweight Clash
Alexander Volkov5 days ago

Looks For His Fifth Win In A Row
MMA5 days ago

Doo Ho Choi An Underdog At UFC 310
Kron Gracie6 days ago

Ends Layoff At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell6 days ago

A Massive Favorite At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr6 days ago

Opens Up UFC 310 Main Card
Ian Machado Garry6 days ago

In A No. 1 Contender Fight At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov6 days ago

A Big Favorite At UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players