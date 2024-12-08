Josh Reynolds, D'Ernest Johnson Sidelined For Week 14
3 days agoJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Reynolds (coach's decision) and running back D'Ernest Johnson (coach's decision) are both healthy scratches for Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans. Reynolds was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos earlier this week, and while he has a chance to contribute amidst the Jaguars' numerous wide receiver injuries, it appears he'll need at least one more week to get integrated within the offense. Meanwhile, Johnson is inactive for the second week in a row as Jacksonville experiments with Keilan Robinson as its No. 3 running back behind Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby. Both Reynolds and Johnson can be dropped to waivers in fantasy football.
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
