Josh Oliver Practicing In Full On Thursday
12 hours agoMinnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (ankle, wrist) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session. This is now back-to-back full practice sessions for Oliver ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Oliver appears to be on track to return from a two-game absence on Sunday. However, his fantasy value is likely going to be limited with T.J. Hockenson back in the fold. The expectation is that Oliver will serve as the No. 2 tight end, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect Oliver to be a viable fantasy option. He could see a few targets, but probably won't be enough to warrant keeping him rostered in most fantasy formats.
Source: vikings.com
