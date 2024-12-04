Josh Jacobs' Injury More Of A Nagging Issue
2 days agoNFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs' calf injury is something that he dealt with in the past this season, and it's more of a nagging issue more than anything. Although Jacobs popped up on the Week 14 injury report and was listed as limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday, there's not much cause for concern. Jacobs could get back to a full practice on Wednesday and be removed from the final injury report altogether. Even if he's listed as questionable for Thursday night's big divisional contest against the Detroit Lions, we'd expect Jacobs to be ready to play while handling his normal lead-back role in the Packers' backfield. The Lions aren't the greatest matchup for an opposing RB, especially at Ford Field, but Jacobs has had enough volume in 2024 to be considered a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 this week.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
