Jordan Addison Hits Pay Dirt Again
2 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison corralled 6-of-8 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-25 win over their division-rival Green Bay Packers. Addison has come on nicely and been superb over the last two months plus. Since Week 9, he's the PPR WR5 and notched at least eight targets in all but three appearances. The second-year wideout has matured while playing across from teammate Justin Jefferson, evolving the tandem into a formidable WR duo that's given defenses headaches. Addison could have had an even bigger game but let a perfectly thrown ball fall to the turf on what would have been a 39-yard TD. Expect the 22-year-old and the Vikings offense to be out in full force next weekend in a premier meeting with the Detroit Lions.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN