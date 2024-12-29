Jonnu Smith A Risky Play Without Starting Quarterback
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith becomes a risky TE1 with Tua Tagovailoa (hip) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Since Week 11, Smith has averaged a stellar 19.8 PPR points per game. Over this span he has tallied 75.8 yards and 7.2 receptions per game. However, Smith could be due for a drop in production, especially if his QB1 cannot suit up. During Weeks 3 through 5, where Tagovailoa did not play, Smith averaged a mere 26.7 yards and 2.3 receptions per game. While fantasy managers in deeper formats may not have an alternative, he should be faded in DFS formats given the uncertainty under center. The entire Miami offense could struggle in this contest which will greatly limit his overall ceiling. He is a low-end TE1 with risk.
Source: RotoBaller
