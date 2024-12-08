Jonathon Brooks Will Undergo Additional Testing
3 days agoCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) has pain in his knee and will undergo additional testing in order for medical personnel to determine the extent of his injury, head coach Dave Canales told the media after Sunday's Week 14 loss. Brooks suffered a non-contact injury during the first half and was quickly ruled out. He finished with just one carry for a loss of three yards. It's a concerning sign for the rookie, especially given his injury history. Brooks tore his ACL during his final season at the University of Texas, and that injury delayed his NFL debut until three weeks ago. Brooks, the Panthers, and fantasy managers will brace themselves for his diagnosis and hope that he's not headed for yet another lengthy absence. In the meantime, Chuba Hubbard will operate as the Panthers' primary running back.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo