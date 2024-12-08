Jonathon Brooks Not Expected To Return In Week 14
3 days agoCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) isn't expected to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. The rookie wasn't involved long, amassing only one carry for negative yardage before going down with a right knee injury. He spent most of the year working his way back from a right knee injury suffered at the collegiate level. However, things don't look promising for Brooks, considering he went down in Week 14 with a non-contact injury. Fantasy managers are obviously hoping for the best. But with Miles Sanders (ankle) on the IR and Raheem Blackshear (chest) questionable to return, Chuba Hubbard could be busy for the rest of the contest.
Source: Joe Person
Source: Joe Person