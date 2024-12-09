Jonathan Isaac Uncertain To Play NBA Cup Quarterfinal On Tuesday
2 days agoOrlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) is dealing with a right hamstring strain and has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA Cup. The Florida State product missed the last two games with the strain, so it's unclear whether or not he'll be able to power through it to get on the court. While Franz Wagner (oblique) and Paolo Banchero (oblique) are both out, Tristan Da Silva could start again, but he only played 19 minutes in their last game. Cole Anthony and Anthony Black have received bigger roles in the rotation for the time being.
Source: NBA Injury Report
