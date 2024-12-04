Joel Embiid Not Expected To Play On Wednesday
3 days agoAccording to Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, center Joel Embiid (knee, personal) is not expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. At this point, fantasy managers are left scratching their heads regarding his availability. For now, it appears the 30-year-old is in line to miss his 14th game of the 2024-25 campaign. With uncertainty surrounding the health of Andre Drummond (ankle), Guerschon Yabusele, who had nine points with 12 boards, one steal, and one block in Tuesday's NBA Cup win over the Hornets, could remain in the starting lineup.
Source: John Clark
