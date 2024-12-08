Joel Embiid Looks Good In Return On Sunday
3 days agoPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (knee) was available for Sunday's meeting with the Bulls. His last appearance was back on November 20 in the loss to the Grizzlies. However, after weeks of uncertainty, the 30-year-old was back on the floor to post one of his best showings of the 2024-25 campaign, finishing the win by amassing 31 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. Without question, fantasy managers were delighted to finally see Embiid back in uniform, even if he failed to make any of his five attempts from deep. While the team will likely be overly cautious with him for the remainder of the year, he should be good to go when the Sixers play again on Friday versus the Indiana Pacers.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN