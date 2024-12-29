Joe Flacco Throws Two TDs, Commits Three Turnovers
2 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 330 yards and two touchdowns, but was responsible for three turnovers -- two interceptions and a lost fumble -- in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants. The 39-year-old's 68.4% completion rate breathed some life into what has been an underwhelming passing attack, producing two 100-yard receivers in the same game for the first time all season for the Colts. However, Indy was playing from behind all game and Flacco likely had to throw more than they expected or wanted him to. Nevertheless, with Indianapolis eliminated from playoff contention, the Colts may not want to run Anthony Richardson (back, foot) out there for the final game in Week 18. If Flacco draws another start, it will be in a favorable home matchup versus the 4-12 Jaguars, the same team the veteran put up big numbers against earlier this season.
Source: ESPN
