Joe Burrow Looking To Keep Cincinnati's Playoff Hopes Alive
4 days agoCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has arguably been the league's top signal-caller during the 2024-25 campaign. The AFC Player of the Month has been stellar, throwing for 3,337 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 67.7% of his throws. However, his efficiency hasn't resulted in a winning record for Cincinnati. With the Bengals barely clinging on to hope of making the playoffs, Burrow and company will try to keep the team alive by earning a win over the Cowboys on Monday night. With the Dallas defense allowing 28.3 points per game this season, Burrow should be in line for a potent fantasy showing. His ceiling will increase even more if Nick Vigil (foot) and Trevon Diggs (knee) aren't on the field in Week 14.
Source: ESPN
