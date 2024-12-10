Joe Burrow Highly Productive In Week 14 Win
1 day agoCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 33 of his 44 pass attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception during Monday's Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He also took two sacks and lost two rushing yards. All in all, the former No. 1 pick had another very impressive performance, largely thanks to his connection with Ja'Marr Chase. The star receiver caught 14 passes on Monday and accounted for nearly half of his quarterback's passing yards in the primetime victory. Burrow is the overall QB2 in fantasy football since Week 9 despite having a bye during that window.
Source: RotoBaller
