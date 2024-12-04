Jimmy Butler Questionable For Wednesday
3 days agoMiami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Butler sat out Monday's contest in Boston after experiencing soreness in his right knee during Sunday's loss to Toronto. The 35-year-old is a key player for the Heat, averaging 31.9 minutes per game and 18.9 points, while shooting an efficient 53.8% from the field. Butler's all-around game would be crucial in Miami's match-up against the Lakers. Fantasy managers should check his status closer to tip-off on Wednesday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
