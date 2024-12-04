Jets Optimistic About Breece Hall's Week 14 Status
2 days agoDespite New York Jets running back Breece Hall (knee) missing the first practice of the week on Wednesday, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich sounded optimistic about Hall's availability for Sunday's Week 14 contest against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Hall was listed as questionable for the Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks but ended up playing through his knee injury while playing a season-low 62% of the offensive snaps. It sounds as though the Jets' lead back is on a similar trajectory this week, which shouldn't have fantasy managers thrilled. If Hall has his snaps limited for a second straight week, he could very well disappoint his managers yet again against Miami. The 23-year-old back is the RB12 in half-PPR fantasy points, but fantasy managers that drafted him midway through the first round this year were expecting more. If he plays, he'll be on the RB1/2 borderline against Miami.
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini