Jets "Have No Plans" To Shut Down Breece Hall
3 days agoAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets don't plan on shutting down running back Breece Hall (knee). The Jets technically still have a chance of making the playoffs. However, that isn't expected to happen. As a result, it's possible the team could have a change of heart, especially once New York receives the final nail in the coffin. But with Hall at least out for Week 14, Braelon Allen will serve as the top option out of the backfield versus the Miami Dolphins. The rookie hasn't been a consistent fantasy option during the 2024-25 campaign. Yet, he's shown flashes of promise, giving him credibility as a streaming option against Miami.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter