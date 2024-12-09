Jets Defense Allows 32 Points In Week 14 Loss
3 days agoThe New York Jets defense struggled in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. The Jets were unable to manage any sacks or force any takeaways while giving up 375 yards of total offense to Miami. That included allowing the Dolphins to put together a 70-yard touchdown-scoring drive on the first possession in overtime. Despite the rough outing, New York has a chance to bounce back in a plus matchup against a Mac Jones-led Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
