Jets Likely To Draft Quarterback In 2025
3 days agoThe New York Jets' quarterback saga continues as the team reportedly plans to draft a QB in next year's NFL draft. Current quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he wants to play next season, but his return to the Jets seems unlikely at this point. The Jets don't exactly have anyone waiting in the wings with veteran Tyrod Taylor as the second string option right now. It's worth noting that the Jets did select Jordan Travis (leg) during last year's draft, but he's still recovering from an injury he suffered in college. It doesn't sound like the Jets see Travis as the future and will continue their search for a franchise quarterback. The Jets 2024 season has gone poorly which puts them in decent position to draft a young QB in 2025.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport