Jesper Bratt Racks Up Four Points Against Rangers
3 days agoNew Jersey Devils winger Jesper Bratt amassed four points as the team secured a dominant 5-1 victory on Monday against the Rangers. The Swedish forward scored the game's opening goal and dished out three assists, two on the power play. Bratt matched his career high with the four-point effort. Following a bit of a quiet stretch, during which Bratt went pointless in three of five outings, he has registered two goals and five assists in his past three appearances. His offensive haul of 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 28 games makes Bratt New Jersey's leading scorer, and he has only four players ahead of him on the league's scoring charts.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN