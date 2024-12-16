Jerome Ford Finds The End Zone In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford carried the ball seven times for 84 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 20 yards in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Ford saw some extra work with starter Nick Chubb leaving the game early with a broken foot. The veteran running back did most of his damage on a 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving him his second touchdown of the season. With Chubb set to miss the remainder of the season, Ford will operate as the Browns' lead back for the remainder of the season and should be a priority waiver claim in the upcoming week.
Source: NFL.com
