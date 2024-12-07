Jaylen Wright Still Not Startable In Week 14
5 days agoMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright is coming off a game where he failed to record a single touch. De'Von Achane has a clear workhorse role in this backfield, but the backup running back splits are inconsistent. Although Raheem Mostert (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, he has three consecutive limited practices and a good chance to play. The uncertainty of how the snaps at backup running back are distributed will be a headache for fantasy managers for the foreseeable future. Until Wright proves he has a stable role in this offense, he should be on the waiver wire in most formats.
Source: RotoBaller
