Jaylen Waddle Avoids Major Injury, Status In Question For Week 16
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reports that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) avoided a serious injury in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans. David Furones of Sun Sentinel reports. "Not major, not surgery-related," said McDaniel. It hasn't been the season Miami envisioned thus far, but the 26-year-old walking away with a favorable prognosis is undoubtedly a silver lining for the team. Still, per his head coach -- Waddle's status for next Sunday's matchup against the visiting San Francisco 49ers is uncertain. We'll likely learn more about his availability when the Dolphins host their week's first practice on Wednesday. Fellow wideout Grant DuBose (head) was also injured in Week 15 and reportedly remains hospitalized. If neither is available for Week 16, WRs River Cracraft and Malik Washington would be due for all the work they could handle.
Source: David Furones
