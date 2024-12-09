Jauan Jennings Hauls In Two Touchdowns In Week 14
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings did his part to secure an important 38-13 home win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The 27-year-old once again led the team in targets with eight, which he converted into seven receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Jennings had struggled to get much going the past couple of weeks following a 10-catch performance in Week 11 versus Seattle but rewarded those who stuck with him in a tough matchup on paper. Both touchdowns came on first-half crossing routes against a surprisingly baffled Chicago zone defense. Jennings' managers should feel comfortable firing him up again for a Week 15 Thursday night divisional clash with the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara.
Source: ESPN.COM
Source: ESPN.COM