Ja'Tavion Sanders Not A Viable Option In Week 17
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is not a viable option in Week 17 when he faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over his past three contests, Sanders has seen just two targets across and did not bring in any of them. However, earlier in the season, Sanders saw a solid 4.1 targets per game, during Weeks 5 through 12. During this span, he tallied 8.2 PPR points per game and found the end zone one time. The Panthers will be without top running back Chuba Hubbard (knee), which could force them to rely on Bryce Young to push the ball downfield to keep up with a potent Tampa Bay offense. However, given Sanders' unreliable target share of the past month, fantasy managers should not consider starting him in any format.
Source: RotoBaller
