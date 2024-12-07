Jason Sanders Looks To Continue Streak Vs. The Jets
5 days agoMiami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has gone a perfect 12-for-12 on field goal attempts, and 16-for-16 on extra-point tries in his last six games. He has quietly found himself as the K10 in fantasy football through 14 weeks. Sanders is 22-for-26 in field goal attempts this season, including connecting on seven from 50 yards out. The matchup is favorable, with the New York Jets tied for the sixth most fantasy points per game allowed to kickers this season. Snag him if he's available on your waiver wire and start him weekly, as Sanders is K9 on the latest RotoBaller rankings for Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller