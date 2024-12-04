Jarred Vanderbilt Not Ready Until Early January
2 days agoLos Angeles Lakers power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (knee) will not make his season debut until at least early January. A foot injury has kept Vanderbilt off the court since February, and he recently experienced fluid in his left knee during his rehabilitation. Before exiting the lineup, Vanderbilt was a solid contributor in the Lakers rotation, averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 20.0 minutes last season. He should be around the same numbers again once he returns to action, but considering his lengthy absence, Vanderbilt might need quite a bit of time to get back into rhythm.
Source: ESPN
