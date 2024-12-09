James Conner Totals 102 Yards From Scrimmage, Scores In Week 14
3 days agoArizona Cardinals running back James Conner had an efficient performance in the Week 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Conner's official stat line was 18 carries for 90 yards and four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals were able to create more rushing lanes compared to their first matchup against the Seahawks, although the rushing attack still wasn't at its best. Conner's activity in the passing game was evident once again as he caught all of his targets. Conner's heavy workload continued with yet another 20+ touch game. He should deliver another strong performance next week when the Cardinals host the New England Patriots in what should be a "get right" game for the Cardinals' offense.
Source: ESPN.com
