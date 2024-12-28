James Conner To Play In Week 17
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals running back James Conner (knee) has been upgraded to active ahead of Saturday's Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Conner was questionable coming into this game after suffering a knee injury during last week's loss. He's ready to go now and could see a heavier workload with backup back Trey Benson (ankle) on the sideline. Conner has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last two games. The Rams defense has struggled to contain the run this season, but it's also unclear if the knee issue is going to impact Conner at all. Fantasy managers should consider Conner a high-end RB2 for this contest.
Source: Adam Schefter
