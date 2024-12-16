James Conner Scores Two Touchdowns In The Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoArizona Cardinals running back James Conner delivered another massive performance in the 30-17 win over the New England Patriots. It is no secret that the Cardinals' offense goes as James Conner goes, and in this matchup, the Cardinals' rushing attack was firing on all cylinders. Conner's official stat line was 16 carries for 110 yards, two touchdowns, and five catches for 28 yards. He is the workhorse of the Cardinals' offense, adding another 20+ touch game to his total for the season. Backup running back Trey Benson (ankle) left the game with an injury, increasing Conner's already high workload. As the Cardinals continue their playoff push, they will continue to rely on Conner, who will have a rushing advantage when the team travels to Carolina in Week 16.
Source: ESPN.com
