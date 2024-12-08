Ja'Marr Chase Cleared For Week 14
4 days agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) began the week by logging a limited practice session on Thursday. However, he practiced in full the last two days and no longer carries an injury designation heading into the Monday Night Football meeting with the Cowboys. The 2021 No. 5 overall pick is the best wide receiver in the National Football League, catching 79 passes for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns. Unfortunately, his success on the field hasn't resulted in a winning record, with the Bengals not expected to make the postseason. But there is still hope, so Chase will remain a top fantasy option versus a Dallas defense that has allowed 28.3 points per game this season, the third-worst mark in the league.
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
