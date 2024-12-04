Jalen Coker Turns In Full Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad), who missed the last two games with a quad injury, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. The rookie earned 17 targets over his previous three active games, which made him a fantasy football sleeper. However, his fantasy value when he returns to action could be limited following the return of Adam Thielen, who totaled 99 yards in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Coker can play on Sunday, he's best left on the bench or waiver wire against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. That said, he remains an intriguing dynasty league stash and potential DFS value down the stretch.
Source: Sheena Quick
