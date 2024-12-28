Jalen Coker Projects To Be Risky Flex In Week 17
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker projects to be a risky flex option in deeper formats in a Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last weekend, Coker caught only two of his five targets for a mere eight yards. However, in Week 15, Coker tallied 110 yards and a score on four receptions. During Weeks 5 through 10, Coker saw 4.2 targets per game and has continued to see a slight increase in opportunities as the season has progressed. In addition, No.2 wideout Xavier Legette (hip) is listed as questionable and could open up more targets for Coker if he cannot suit up. Fantasy managers should pay close attention to the inactive report before kickoff as Coker could move up the depth chart prior to the game. In addition, No.1 running back Chuba Hubbard (knee) has been ruled out which could encourage Carolina to rely on their passing attack more often. Despite this, fantasy managers in deeper 3WR formats should only consider starting Coker as a desperation flex option given his unstable production this season, even in a favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay secondary that has allowed the sixth-most PPR points to opposing wideouts.
Source: RotoBaller
