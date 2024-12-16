Jalen Brooks Scores First Career Touchdown In Blowout Win
3 weeks agoDallas Cowboys second-year wide receiver Jalen Brooks hauled in the first touchdown of his career late in the Week 15 win over Carolina. The South Carolina product has seldom been used over the majority of his first two seasons, but he has made noise in the preseason and looked good on the 17-yard touchdown connection with Cooper Rush. He is not on the fantasy radar, but will be worth monitoring for deep dynasty leagues in the event that he earns more of a role going forward.
Source: RotoBaller
