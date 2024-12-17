Jaleel McLaughlin Misses Monday's Practice
3 weeks agoDenver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (quad) did not suit up for practice on Monday. It's worth noting that this was an estimated practice report, so fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into it. McLaughlin was forced to exit early during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. That being said, McLaughlin appears to be in danger of sitting out Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. If that happens, Javonte Williams and Audric Estime would see more snaps in the backfield. Between the two, Williams is the more appealing fantasy option. Williams has struggled recently, but had some decent performances earlier in the season.
Source: broncos.com
