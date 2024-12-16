Jake Ferguson Quiet Again In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson did not make much of an impact in his second game back since missing two games due to a concussion. Ferguson was targeted four times, catching two passes for 23 yards in the Week 15 win over Carolina. The third-year tight end just does not seem to have the same connection with quarterback Cooper Rush that he has with Dak Prescott (hamstring). Ferguson will continue to be a dart throw option moving forward, but still has not found the end zone in the 2024 campaign.
Source: RotoBaller
