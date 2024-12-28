Jake Ferguson Now Top Receiving Option For Dallas
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is now the top receiving option on the team with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) ruled out for the remainder of the season. Ferguson has yet to score a touchdown in the 2024 season, limiting his ceiling, but should see enough usage to be a safe start at tight end despite a tough matchup on tap against Philadelphia. He grades as a low-end TE1 this week with a safe projected target share in a game that should be low-scoring.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller