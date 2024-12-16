Jahmyr Gibbs Scores Two Touchdowns In Week 15
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed eight times for 31 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 83 yards and a receiving touchdown in the team's Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Gibbs and the Lions struggled to run the ball most of the game and threw the ball often in comeback mode. Gibbs did manage to score the team's only rushing touchdown and ended up being the third-leading receiver in the game for Detroit. The versatility of the running back was on display in this game as his heavy pass-game involvement led to a productive fantasy output. Gibbs is one of the top fantasy running backs in the NFL and will continue that trend for the rest of this season.
Source: ESPN
