Jahmyr Gibbs Looks To Rebound In Week 14
2 days agoDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will look to deliver a cleaner performance when the Lions face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in Week 14. Despite his efficiency in the Thanksgiving win over Chicago—rushing for 87 yards on just nine carries—Gibbs' fantasy output was dampened by a costly red-zone fumble and limited touches. He also caught two of four targets for 17 yards, ending the day with 11 total touches. This week, Gibbs will take on a Packers defense that allows the eighth most rushing yards per game but struggles against pass-catching backs, surrendering the eighth-most receptions and sixth-most receiving yards to the position. Gibbs' dual-threat ability keeps him in RB2 territory with upside, as Detroit's offense looks to remain the class of the NFC North.
Source: RotoBaller
