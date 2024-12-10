Jaden Hardy Misses Second Straight Game
3 days agoDallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (ankle) will be out of the lineup for a second straight game on Tuesday versus Oklahoma City. The 22-year-old is nursing a right ankle sprain. Hardy hasn't played a consistent role in the Mavericks rotation, and his absence will not have a big impact on Tuesday. Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes will continue to lead the second unit. Dinwiddie has been the more consistent performer out of the two, averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for the month.
Source: NBA Injury Report
