Jack Roslovic Tallies Three Points On Saturday
2 weeks agoCarolina Hurricanes right wing Jack Roslovic scored twice and added an assist during Saturday's victory over the New Jersey Devils. Roslovic tallied his assist on Sebastian Aho's third period strike which tied the game. Later in the final frame, Roslovic would score on a snap shot which extended their lead and would then score the empty-netter to put the game out of reach. Roslovic has seen his offensive production improve significantly since moving up to the top line. Over his past seven games, he has tallied seven points (three goals, four helpers). Overall, he has scored 24 points over 36 total games this season and is on pace to set a new career-high in goals. The 27-year-old remains a strong value play in DFS on a nightly basis.
Source: NHL.com
Source: NHL.com