Isiah Pacheco To Increase Usage In Week 14
4 days agoKansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in Week 14. Pacheco returned from injured reserve last week and handled seven carries for 44 yards and one catch for five yards in their close victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Pacheco and Kareem Hunt split the carries evenly, but Pacheco showed that he was still the more explosive back of the duo. Another week removed from injured reserve, the 25-year-old should handle a larger share of the backfield opportunities. That said, it will not be a cakewalk matchup for Pacheco against the Chargers. The Chargers rank sixth in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, making them one of the more difficult matchups for the position. Pacheco is ranked RB21 in our RotoBaller Half-PPR rankings this week, making him a low-end RB2 option. Fantasy managers should excited to start Pacheco, despite the poor matchup, due to his ability to create big plays and the fact that there are six teams on bye this week.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
